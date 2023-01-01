20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos

Convert BTN to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 btn
13.31 php

1.00000 BTN = 0.66534 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Philippine Peso
1 BTN0.66534 PHP
5 BTN3.32672 PHP
10 BTN6.65343 PHP
20 BTN13.30686 PHP
50 BTN33.26715 PHP
100 BTN66.53430 PHP
250 BTN166.33575 PHP
500 BTN332.67150 PHP
1000 BTN665.34300 PHP
2000 BTN1330.68600 PHP
5000 BTN3326.71500 PHP
10000 BTN6653.43000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PHP1.50299 BTN
5 PHP7.51495 BTN
10 PHP15.02990 BTN
20 PHP30.05980 BTN
50 PHP75.14950 BTN
100 PHP150.29900 BTN
250 PHP375.74750 BTN
500 PHP751.49500 BTN
1000 PHP1502.99000 BTN
2000 PHP3005.98000 BTN
5000 PHP7514.95000 BTN
10000 PHP15029.90000 BTN