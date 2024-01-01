Bhutanese ngultrums to Samoan talas today

Convert BTN to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
32.93 wst

Nu.1.000 BTN = WS$0.03293 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03310.0331
Low0.03230.0323
Average0.03260.0326
Change1.07%-0.10%
1 BTN to WST stats

The performance of BTN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0331 and a 30 day low of 0.0323. This means the 30 day average was 0.0326. The change for BTN to WST was 1.07.

The performance of BTN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0331 and a 90 day low of 0.0323. This means the 90 day average was 0.0326. The change for BTN to WST was -0.10.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Samoan Tala
1 BTN0.03293 WST
5 BTN0.16464 WST
10 BTN0.32928 WST
20 BTN0.65856 WST
50 BTN1.64639 WST
100 BTN3.29278 WST
250 BTN8.23195 WST
500 BTN16.46390 WST
1000 BTN32.92780 WST
2000 BTN65.85560 WST
5000 BTN164.63900 WST
10000 BTN329.27800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 WST30.36940 BTN
5 WST151.84700 BTN
10 WST303.69400 BTN
20 WST607.38800 BTN
50 WST1,518.47000 BTN
100 WST3,036.94000 BTN
250 WST7,592.35000 BTN
500 WST15,184.70000 BTN
1000 WST30,369.40000 BTN
2000 WST60,738.80000 BTN
5000 WST151,847.00000 BTN
10000 WST303,694.00000 BTN