10 btn
0.33 wst

1.000 BTN = 0.03269 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Samoan Tala
1 BTN0.03269 WST
5 BTN0.16344 WST
10 BTN0.32688 WST
20 BTN0.65376 WST
50 BTN1.63440 WST
100 BTN3.26880 WST
250 BTN8.17200 WST
500 BTN16.34400 WST
1000 BTN32.68800 WST
2000 BTN65.37600 WST
5000 BTN163.44000 WST
10000 BTN326.88000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 WST30.59230 BTN
5 WST152.96150 BTN
10 WST305.92300 BTN
20 WST611.84600 BTN
50 WST1,529.61500 BTN
100 WST3,059.23000 BTN
250 WST7,648.07500 BTN
500 WST15,296.15000 BTN
1000 WST30,592.30000 BTN
2000 WST61,184.60000 BTN
5000 WST152,961.50000 BTN
10000 WST305,923.00000 BTN