Bhutanese ngultrums to Zambian kwacha today

Convert BTN to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
309.46 zmw

Nu.1.000 BTN = ZK0.3095 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31590.3280
Low0.29210.2896
Average0.30660.3106
Change5.95%-4.52%
1 BTN to ZMW stats

The performance of BTN to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3159 and a 30 day low of 0.2921. This means the 30 day average was 0.3066. The change for BTN to ZMW was 5.95.

The performance of BTN to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3280 and a 90 day low of 0.2896. This means the 90 day average was 0.3106. The change for BTN to ZMW was -4.52.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / ZMW
1 BTN0.30946 ZMW
5 BTN1.54731 ZMW
10 BTN3.09462 ZMW
20 BTN6.18924 ZMW
50 BTN15.47310 ZMW
100 BTN30.94620 ZMW
250 BTN77.36550 ZMW
500 BTN154.73100 ZMW
1000 BTN309.46200 ZMW
2000 BTN618.92400 ZMW
5000 BTN1,547.31000 ZMW
10000 BTN3,094.62000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ZMW3.23141 BTN
5 ZMW16.15705 BTN
10 ZMW32.31410 BTN
20 ZMW64.62820 BTN
50 ZMW161.57050 BTN
100 ZMW323.14100 BTN
250 ZMW807.85250 BTN
500 ZMW1,615.70500 BTN
1000 ZMW3,231.41000 BTN
2000 ZMW6,462.82000 BTN
5000 ZMW16,157.05000 BTN
10000 ZMW32,314.10000 BTN