Bhutanese ngultrums to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BTN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
3,604.10 lkr

Nu.1.000 BTN = Sr3.604 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64593.6678
Low3.60413.5585
Average3.62523.6223
Change-1.06%1.28%
1 BTN to LKR stats

The performance of BTN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6459 and a 30 day low of 3.6041. This means the 30 day average was 3.6252. The change for BTN to LKR was -1.06.

The performance of BTN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6678 and a 90 day low of 3.5585. This means the 90 day average was 3.6223. The change for BTN to LKR was 1.28.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BTN3.60410 LKR
5 BTN18.02050 LKR
10 BTN36.04100 LKR
20 BTN72.08200 LKR
50 BTN180.20500 LKR
100 BTN360.41000 LKR
250 BTN901.02500 LKR
500 BTN1,802.05000 LKR
1000 BTN3,604.10000 LKR
2000 BTN7,208.20000 LKR
5000 BTN18,020.50000 LKR
10000 BTN36,041.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LKR0.27746 BTN
5 LKR1.38731 BTN
10 LKR2.77462 BTN
20 LKR5.54924 BTN
50 LKR13.87310 BTN
100 LKR27.74620 BTN
250 LKR69.36550 BTN
500 LKR138.73100 BTN
1000 LKR277.46200 BTN
2000 LKR554.92400 BTN
5000 LKR1,387.31000 BTN
10000 LKR2,774.62000 BTN