5,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BTN to LKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 btn
17,892 lkr

1.000 BTN = 3.578 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BTN3.57840 LKR
5 BTN17.89200 LKR
10 BTN35.78400 LKR
20 BTN71.56800 LKR
50 BTN178.92000 LKR
100 BTN357.84000 LKR
250 BTN894.60000 LKR
500 BTN1,789.20000 LKR
1000 BTN3,578.40000 LKR
2000 BTN7,156.80000 LKR
5000 BTN17,892.00000 LKR
10000 BTN35,784.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LKR0.27946 BTN
5 LKR1.39728 BTN
10 LKR2.79455 BTN
20 LKR5.58910 BTN
50 LKR13.97275 BTN
100 LKR27.94550 BTN
250 LKR69.86375 BTN
500 LKR139.72750 BTN
1000 LKR279.45500 BTN
2000 LKR558.91000 BTN
5000 LKR1,397.27500 BTN
10000 LKR2,794.55000 BTN