Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars today

Convert BTN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,604.07 dzd

Nu.1.000 BTN = دج1.604 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

BTN to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.61081.6180
Low1.60341.6034
Average1.60631.6101
Change-0.24%-0.36%
View full history

1 BTN to DZD stats

The performance of BTN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6108 and a 30 day low of 1.6034. This means the 30 day average was 1.6063. The change for BTN to DZD was -0.24.

The performance of BTN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6180 and a 90 day low of 1.6034. This means the 90 day average was 1.6101. The change for BTN to DZD was -0.36.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.60407 DZD
5 BTN8.02035 DZD
10 BTN16.04070 DZD
20 BTN32.08140 DZD
50 BTN80.20350 DZD
100 BTN160.40700 DZD
250 BTN401.01750 DZD
500 BTN802.03500 DZD
1000 BTN1,604.07000 DZD
2000 BTN3,208.14000 DZD
5000 BTN8,020.35000 DZD
10000 BTN16,040.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.62341 BTN
5 DZD3.11707 BTN
10 DZD6.23413 BTN
20 DZD12.46826 BTN
50 DZD31.17065 BTN
100 DZD62.34130 BTN
250 DZD155.85325 BTN
500 DZD311.70650 BTN
1000 DZD623.41300 BTN
2000 DZD1,246.82600 BTN
5000 DZD3,117.06500 BTN
10000 DZD6,234.13000 BTN