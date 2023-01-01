Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars today

Convert BTN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
1613.30 dzd

1.00000 BTN = 1.61330 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373318.32610.92040.8051851.347251.66751.54166
1 CAD0.728173113.34460.6702010.5863140.9810311.214231.1226
1 ZAR0.0545670.074936810.05022270.04393650.07351540.09099050.0841239
1 EUR1.08651.4920919.911310.87481.463791.811741.67502

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.61330 DZD
5 BTN8.06650 DZD
10 BTN16.13300 DZD
20 BTN32.26600 DZD
50 BTN80.66500 DZD
100 BTN161.33000 DZD
250 BTN403.32500 DZD
500 BTN806.65000 DZD
1000 BTN1613.30000 DZD
2000 BTN3226.60000 DZD
5000 BTN8066.50000 DZD
10000 BTN16133.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.61985 BTN
5 DZD3.09924 BTN
10 DZD6.19847 BTN
20 DZD12.39694 BTN
50 DZD30.99235 BTN
100 DZD61.98470 BTN
250 DZD154.96175 BTN
500 DZD309.92350 BTN
1000 DZD619.84700 BTN
2000 DZD1239.69400 BTN
5000 DZD3099.23500 BTN
10000 DZD6198.47000 BTN