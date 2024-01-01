250 Algerian dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert DZD to BTN at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Nu.0.6313 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
DZD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 DZD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63430.6354
Low0.62970.6218
Average0.63180.6290
Change0.08%1.28%
1 DZD to BTN stats

The performance of DZD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6343 and a 30 day low of 0.6297. This means the 30 day average was 0.6318. The change for DZD to BTN was 0.08.

The performance of DZD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6354 and a 90 day low of 0.6218. This means the 90 day average was 0.6290. The change for DZD to BTN was 1.28.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.63130 BTN
5 DZD3.15651 BTN
10 DZD6.31303 BTN
20 DZD12.62606 BTN
50 DZD31.56515 BTN
100 DZD63.13030 BTN
250 DZD157.82575 BTN
500 DZD315.65150 BTN
1000 DZD631.30300 BTN
2000 DZD1,262.60600 BTN
5000 DZD3,156.51500 BTN
10000 DZD6,313.03000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.58403 DZD
5 BTN7.92015 DZD
10 BTN15.84030 DZD
20 BTN31.68060 DZD
50 BTN79.20150 DZD
100 BTN158.40300 DZD
250 BTN396.00750 DZD
500 BTN792.01500 DZD
1000 BTN1,584.03000 DZD
2000 BTN3,168.06000 DZD
5000 BTN7,920.15000 DZD
10000 BTN15,840.30000 DZD