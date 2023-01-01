500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars

Convert BTN to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 btn
807.78 dzd

1.00000 BTN = 1.61556 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.61556 DZD
5 BTN8.07780 DZD
10 BTN16.15560 DZD
20 BTN32.31120 DZD
50 BTN80.77800 DZD
100 BTN161.55600 DZD
250 BTN403.89000 DZD
500 BTN807.78000 DZD
1000 BTN1615.56000 DZD
2000 BTN3231.12000 DZD
5000 BTN8077.80000 DZD
10000 BTN16155.60000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.61898 BTN
5 DZD3.09491 BTN
10 DZD6.18982 BTN
20 DZD12.37964 BTN
50 DZD30.94910 BTN
100 DZD61.89820 BTN
250 DZD154.74550 BTN
500 DZD309.49100 BTN
1000 DZD618.98200 BTN
2000 DZD1237.96400 BTN
5000 DZD3094.91000 BTN
10000 DZD6189.82000 BTN