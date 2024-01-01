Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars today

Convert BTN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,618.52 dzd

1.000 BTN = 1.619 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6630.96618.241
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5771.7261.9481.13121.363
1 USD0.9230.788183.1741.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.61852 DZD
5 BTN8.09260 DZD
10 BTN16.18520 DZD
20 BTN32.37040 DZD
50 BTN80.92600 DZD
100 BTN161.85200 DZD
250 BTN404.63000 DZD
500 BTN809.26000 DZD
1000 BTN1,618.52000 DZD
2000 BTN3,237.04000 DZD
5000 BTN8,092.60000 DZD
10000 BTN16,185.20000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.61785 BTN
5 DZD3.08924 BTN
10 DZD6.17848 BTN
20 DZD12.35696 BTN
50 DZD30.89240 BTN
100 DZD61.78480 BTN
250 DZD154.46200 BTN
500 DZD308.92400 BTN
1000 DZD617.84800 BTN
2000 DZD1,235.69600 BTN
5000 DZD3,089.24000 BTN
10000 DZD6,178.48000 BTN