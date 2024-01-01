1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Algerian dinars

Convert BTN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 btn
1.61 dzd

1.000 BTN = 1.611 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7331.4651.6490.9717.759
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9041.7161.9311.13620.796
1 USD0.9410.804183.5181.3791.5520.91316.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1.61131 DZD
5 BTN8.05655 DZD
10 BTN16.11310 DZD
20 BTN32.22620 DZD
50 BTN80.56550 DZD
100 BTN161.13100 DZD
250 BTN402.82750 DZD
500 BTN805.65500 DZD
1000 BTN1,611.31000 DZD
2000 BTN3,222.62000 DZD
5000 BTN8,056.55000 DZD
10000 BTN16,113.10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0.62061 BTN
5 DZD3.10307 BTN
10 DZD6.20614 BTN
20 DZD12.41228 BTN
50 DZD31.03070 BTN
100 DZD62.06140 BTN
250 DZD155.15350 BTN
500 DZD310.30700 BTN
1000 DZD620.61400 BTN
2000 DZD1,241.22800 BTN
5000 DZD3,103.07000 BTN
10000 DZD6,206.14000 BTN