1,000 btn
37.054 tnd

Nu.1.000 BTN = DT0.03705 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03740.0377
Low0.03700.0370
Average0.03720.0374
Change-1.00%-1.32%
1 BTN to TND stats

The performance of BTN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0374 and a 30 day low of 0.0370. This means the 30 day average was 0.0372. The change for BTN to TND was -1.00.

The performance of BTN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0377 and a 90 day low of 0.0370. This means the 90 day average was 0.0374. The change for BTN to TND was -1.32.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tunisian Dinar
1 BTN0.03705 TND
5 BTN0.18527 TND
10 BTN0.37054 TND
20 BTN0.74108 TND
50 BTN1.85270 TND
100 BTN3.70539 TND
250 BTN9.26348 TND
500 BTN18.52695 TND
1000 BTN37.05390 TND
2000 BTN74.10780 TND
5000 BTN185.26950 TND
10000 BTN370.53900 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TND26.98770 BTN
5 TND134.93850 BTN
10 TND269.87700 BTN
20 TND539.75400 BTN
50 TND1,349.38500 BTN
100 TND2,698.77000 BTN
250 TND6,746.92500 BTN
500 TND13,493.85000 BTN
1000 TND26,987.70000 BTN
2000 TND53,975.40000 BTN
5000 TND134,938.50000 BTN
10000 TND269,877.00000 BTN