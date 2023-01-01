Bhutanese ngultrums to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BTN to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
37.461 tnd

1.00000 BTN = 0.03746 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087490.51081.493221.674470.964818.7694
1 GBP1.1431211.243103.4621.706891.914071.1028821.4552
1 USD0.91960.804505183.2361.37321.539880.8872517.2608
1 INR0.01104840.009665350.01201410.01649770.01850020.01065950.207372

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tunisian Dinar
1 BTN0.03746 TND
5 BTN0.18730 TND
10 BTN0.37461 TND
20 BTN0.74922 TND
50 BTN1.87304 TND
100 BTN3.74609 TND
250 BTN9.36522 TND
500 BTN18.73045 TND
1000 BTN37.46090 TND
2000 BTN74.92180 TND
5000 BTN187.30450 TND
10000 BTN374.60900 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TND26.69450 BTN
5 TND133.47250 BTN
10 TND266.94500 BTN
20 TND533.89000 BTN
50 TND1334.72500 BTN
100 TND2669.45000 BTN
250 TND6673.62500 BTN
500 TND13347.25000 BTN
1000 TND26694.50000 BTN
2000 TND53389.00000 BTN
5000 TND133472.50000 BTN
10000 TND266945.00000 BTN