Bhutanese ngultrums to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BTN to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
37.331 tnd

1.000 BTN = 0.03733 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tunisian Dinar
1 BTN0.03733 TND
5 BTN0.18666 TND
10 BTN0.37331 TND
20 BTN0.74663 TND
50 BTN1.86657 TND
100 BTN3.73314 TND
250 BTN9.33285 TND
500 BTN18.66570 TND
1000 BTN37.33140 TND
2000 BTN74.66280 TND
5000 BTN186.65700 TND
10000 BTN373.31400 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TND26.78710 BTN
5 TND133.93550 BTN
10 TND267.87100 BTN
20 TND535.74200 BTN
50 TND1,339.35500 BTN
100 TND2,678.71000 BTN
250 TND6,696.77500 BTN
500 TND13,393.55000 BTN
1000 TND26,787.10000 BTN
2000 TND53,574.20000 BTN
5000 TND133,935.50000 BTN
10000 TND267,871.00000 BTN