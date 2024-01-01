Bhutanese ngultrums to Honduran lempiras today

Convert BTN to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
295.69 hnl

Nu.1.000 BTN = L0.2957 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29720.2981
Low0.29560.2956
Average0.29640.2967
Change-0.46%-0.26%
1 BTN to HNL stats

The performance of BTN to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2972 and a 30 day low of 0.2956. This means the 30 day average was 0.2964. The change for BTN to HNL was -0.46.

The performance of BTN to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2981 and a 90 day low of 0.2956. This means the 90 day average was 0.2967. The change for BTN to HNL was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29569 HNL
5 BTN1.47844 HNL
10 BTN2.95688 HNL
20 BTN5.91376 HNL
50 BTN14.78440 HNL
100 BTN29.56880 HNL
250 BTN73.92200 HNL
500 BTN147.84400 HNL
1000 BTN295.68800 HNL
2000 BTN591.37600 HNL
5000 BTN1,478.44000 HNL
10000 BTN2,956.88000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.38194 BTN
5 HNL16.90970 BTN
10 HNL33.81940 BTN
20 HNL67.63880 BTN
50 HNL169.09700 BTN
100 HNL338.19400 BTN
250 HNL845.48500 BTN
500 HNL1,690.97000 BTN
1000 HNL3,381.94000 BTN
2000 HNL6,763.88000 BTN
5000 HNL16,909.70000 BTN
10000 HNL33,819.40000 BTN