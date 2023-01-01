1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert HNL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 hnl
3347.48 btn

1.00000 HNL = 3.34748 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HNL to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.045286.98111.434691.661690.9648518.7584
1GBP1.1543311.2065100.4041.65611.918121.1137621.6533
1USD0.956750.828844183.21961.372651.589830.9231517.9472
1INR0.01149670.009959720.012016410.01649430.0191040.01109290.215661

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.34748 BTN
5 HNL16.73740 BTN
10 HNL33.47480 BTN
20 HNL66.94960 BTN
50 HNL167.37400 BTN
100 HNL334.74800 BTN
250 HNL836.87000 BTN
500 HNL1673.74000 BTN
1000 HNL3347.48000 BTN
2000 HNL6694.96000 BTN
5000 HNL16737.40000 BTN
10000 HNL33474.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29873 HNL
5 BTN1.49367 HNL
10 BTN2.98733 HNL
20 BTN5.97466 HNL
50 BTN14.93665 HNL
100 BTN29.87330 HNL
250 BTN74.68325 HNL
500 BTN149.36650 HNL
1000 BTN298.73300 HNL
2000 BTN597.46600 HNL
5000 BTN1493.66500 HNL
10000 BTN2987.33000 HNL