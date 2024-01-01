250 Bhutanese ngultrums to Honduran lempiras

Convert BTN to HNL at the real exchange rate

250 btn
74.05 hnl

1.000 BTN = 0.2962 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7361.4651.6490.9717.773
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9151.7151.9311.13520.813
1 USD0.9410.804183.5161.3791.5520.91216.727
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29619 HNL
5 BTN1.48094 HNL
10 BTN2.96187 HNL
20 BTN5.92374 HNL
50 BTN14.80935 HNL
100 BTN29.61870 HNL
250 BTN74.04675 HNL
500 BTN148.09350 HNL
1000 BTN296.18700 HNL
2000 BTN592.37400 HNL
5000 BTN1,480.93500 HNL
10000 BTN2,961.87000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.37625 BTN
5 HNL16.88125 BTN
10 HNL33.76250 BTN
20 HNL67.52500 BTN
50 HNL168.81250 BTN
100 HNL337.62500 BTN
250 HNL844.06250 BTN
500 HNL1,688.12500 BTN
1000 HNL3,376.25000 BTN
2000 HNL6,752.50000 BTN
5000 HNL16,881.25000 BTN
10000 HNL33,762.50000 BTN