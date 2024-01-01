Bhutanese ngultrums to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert BTN to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
54,230 mga

Nu.1.000 BTN = Ar54.23 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.238354.2383
Low53.458952.9042
Average53.773853.5008
Change1.44%2.27%
1 BTN to MGA stats

The performance of BTN to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.2383 and a 30 day low of 53.4589. This means the 30 day average was 53.7738. The change for BTN to MGA was 1.44.

The performance of BTN to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.2383 and a 90 day low of 52.9042. This means the 90 day average was 53.5008. The change for BTN to MGA was 2.27.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malagasy Ariary
1 BTN54.22950 MGA
5 BTN271.14750 MGA
10 BTN542.29500 MGA
20 BTN1,084.59000 MGA
50 BTN2,711.47500 MGA
100 BTN5,422.95000 MGA
250 BTN13,557.37500 MGA
500 BTN27,114.75000 MGA
1000 BTN54,229.50000 MGA
2000 BTN108,459.00000 MGA
5000 BTN271,147.50000 MGA
10000 BTN542,295.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MGA0.01844 BTN
5 MGA0.09220 BTN
10 MGA0.18440 BTN
20 MGA0.36880 BTN
50 MGA0.92201 BTN
100 MGA1.84402 BTN
250 MGA4.61005 BTN
500 MGA9.22010 BTN
1000 MGA18.44020 BTN
2000 MGA36.88040 BTN
5000 MGA92.20100 BTN
10000 MGA184.40200 BTN