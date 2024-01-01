20 Malagasy ariaries to Bhutanese ngultrums

Ar1.000 MGA = Nu.0.01819 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
0

Updated a few seconds ago
High0.01840.0186
Low0.01810.0181
Average0.01830.0184
Change-0.92%-1.21%
The performance of MGA to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0184 and a 30 day low of 0.0181. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for MGA to BTN was -0.92.

The performance of MGA to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0186 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0184. The change for MGA to BTN was -1.21.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MGA0.01819 BTN
5 MGA0.09093 BTN
10 MGA0.18187 BTN
20 MGA0.36373 BTN
50 MGA0.90934 BTN
100 MGA1.81867 BTN
250 MGA4.54668 BTN
500 MGA9.09335 BTN
1000 MGA18.18670 BTN
2000 MGA36.37340 BTN
5000 MGA90.93350 BTN
10000 MGA181.86700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malagasy Ariary
1 BTN54.98540 MGA
5 BTN274.92700 MGA
10 BTN549.85400 MGA
20 BTN1,099.70800 MGA
50 BTN2,749.27000 MGA
100 BTN5,498.54000 MGA
250 BTN13,746.35000 MGA
500 BTN27,492.70000 MGA
1000 BTN54,985.40000 MGA
2000 BTN109,970.80000 MGA
5000 BTN274,927.00000 MGA
10000 BTN549,854.00000 MGA