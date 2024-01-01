1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Malagasy ariaries

Convert BTN to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
52,522 mga

1.000 BTN = 52.52 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malagasy Ariary
1 BTN52.52160 MGA
5 BTN262.60800 MGA
10 BTN525.21600 MGA
20 BTN1,050.43200 MGA
50 BTN2,626.08000 MGA
100 BTN5,252.16000 MGA
250 BTN13,130.40000 MGA
500 BTN26,260.80000 MGA
1000 BTN52,521.60000 MGA
2000 BTN105,043.20000 MGA
5000 BTN262,608.00000 MGA
10000 BTN525,216.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MGA0.01904 BTN
5 MGA0.09520 BTN
10 MGA0.19040 BTN
20 MGA0.38080 BTN
50 MGA0.95199 BTN
100 MGA1.90398 BTN
250 MGA4.75995 BTN
500 MGA9.51990 BTN
1000 MGA19.03980 BTN
2000 MGA38.07960 BTN
5000 MGA95.19900 BTN
10000 MGA190.39800 BTN