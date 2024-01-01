Bhutanese ngultrums to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert BTN to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
946.13 etb

Nu.1.000 BTN = Br0.9461 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94610.9461
Low0.68810.6832
Average0.72010.6985
Change37.24%38.49%
1 BTN to ETB stats

The performance of BTN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9461 and a 30 day low of 0.6881. This means the 30 day average was 0.7201. The change for BTN to ETB was 37.24.

The performance of BTN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9461 and a 90 day low of 0.6832. This means the 90 day average was 0.6985. The change for BTN to ETB was 38.49.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ethiopian Birr
1 BTN0.94613 ETB
5 BTN4.73063 ETB
10 BTN9.46125 ETB
20 BTN18.92250 ETB
50 BTN47.30625 ETB
100 BTN94.61250 ETB
250 BTN236.53125 ETB
500 BTN473.06250 ETB
1000 BTN946.12500 ETB
2000 BTN1,892.25000 ETB
5000 BTN4,730.62500 ETB
10000 BTN9,461.25000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ETB1.05694 BTN
5 ETB5.28470 BTN
10 ETB10.56940 BTN
20 ETB21.13880 BTN
50 ETB52.84700 BTN
100 ETB105.69400 BTN
250 ETB264.23500 BTN
500 ETB528.47000 BTN
1000 ETB1,056.94000 BTN
2000 ETB2,113.88000 BTN
5000 ETB5,284.70000 BTN
10000 ETB10,569.40000 BTN