Bhutanese ngultrums to Indonesian rupiahs today
Convert BTN to IDR at the real exchange rate
|1 BTN to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|195.6740
|196.8460
|Low
|192.6530
|190.7660
|Average
|194.0562
|194.2199
|Change
|-1.11%
|0.32%
1 BTN to IDR stats
The performance of BTN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 195.6740 and a 30 day low of 192.6530. This means the 30 day average was 194.0562. The change for BTN to IDR was -1.11.
The performance of BTN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 196.8460 and a 90 day low of 190.7660. This means the 90 day average was 194.2199. The change for BTN to IDR was 0.32.
|Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 BTN
|193.50200 IDR
|5 BTN
|967.51000 IDR
|10 BTN
|1,935.02000 IDR
|20 BTN
|3,870.04000 IDR
|50 BTN
|9,675.10000 IDR
|100 BTN
|19,350.20000 IDR
|250 BTN
|48,375.50000 IDR
|500 BTN
|96,751.00000 IDR
|1000 BTN
|193,502.00000 IDR
|2000 BTN
|387,004.00000 IDR
|5000 BTN
|967,510.00000 IDR
|10000 BTN
|1,935,020.00000 IDR