Bhutanese ngultrums to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BTN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
193,502 idr

Nu.1.000 BTN = Rp193.5 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High195.6740196.8460
Low192.6530190.7660
Average194.0562194.2199
Change-1.11%0.32%
1 BTN to IDR stats

The performance of BTN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 195.6740 and a 30 day low of 192.6530. This means the 30 day average was 194.0562. The change for BTN to IDR was -1.11.

The performance of BTN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 196.8460 and a 90 day low of 190.7660. This means the 90 day average was 194.2199. The change for BTN to IDR was 0.32.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BTN193.50200 IDR
5 BTN967.51000 IDR
10 BTN1,935.02000 IDR
20 BTN3,870.04000 IDR
50 BTN9,675.10000 IDR
100 BTN19,350.20000 IDR
250 BTN48,375.50000 IDR
500 BTN96,751.00000 IDR
1000 BTN193,502.00000 IDR
2000 BTN387,004.00000 IDR
5000 BTN967,510.00000 IDR
10000 BTN1,935,020.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IDR0.00517 BTN
5 IDR0.02584 BTN
10 IDR0.05168 BTN
20 IDR0.10336 BTN
50 IDR0.25840 BTN
100 IDR0.51679 BTN
250 IDR1.29197 BTN
500 IDR2.58395 BTN
1000 IDR5.16790 BTN
2000 IDR10.33580 BTN
5000 IDR25.83950 BTN
10000 IDR51.67900 BTN