Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BTN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
5,675.59 kzt

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₸5.676 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.75135.7513
Low5.65715.2659
Average5.68965.5027
Change-0.38%6.61%
View full history

1 BTN to KZT stats

The performance of BTN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7513 and a 30 day low of 5.6571. This means the 30 day average was 5.6896. The change for BTN to KZT was -0.38.

The performance of BTN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7513 and a 90 day low of 5.2659. This means the 90 day average was 5.5027. The change for BTN to KZT was 6.61.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5.67559 KZT
5 BTN28.37795 KZT
10 BTN56.75590 KZT
20 BTN113.51180 KZT
50 BTN283.77950 KZT
100 BTN567.55900 KZT
250 BTN1,418.89750 KZT
500 BTN2,837.79500 KZT
1000 BTN5,675.59000 KZT
2000 BTN11,351.18000 KZT
5000 BTN28,377.95000 KZT
10000 BTN56,755.90000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0.17619 BTN
5 KZT0.88097 BTN
10 KZT1.76193 BTN
20 KZT3.52386 BTN
50 KZT8.80965 BTN
100 KZT17.61930 BTN
250 KZT44.04825 BTN
500 KZT88.09650 BTN
1000 KZT176.19300 BTN
2000 KZT352.38600 BTN
5000 KZT880.96500 BTN
10000 KZT1,761.93000 BTN