Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BTN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
5,421.22 kzt

1.000 BTN = 5.421 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1451.4741.6630.96618.241
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5821.7271.9481.13121.365
1 USD0.9230.788183.1711.361.5350.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5.42122 KZT
5 BTN27.10610 KZT
10 BTN54.21220 KZT
20 BTN108.42440 KZT
50 BTN271.06100 KZT
100 BTN542.12200 KZT
250 BTN1,355.30500 KZT
500 BTN2,710.61000 KZT
1000 BTN5,421.22000 KZT
2000 BTN10,842.44000 KZT
5000 BTN27,106.10000 KZT
10000 BTN54,212.20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0.18446 BTN
5 KZT0.92230 BTN
10 KZT1.84460 BTN
20 KZT3.68920 BTN
50 KZT9.22300 BTN
100 KZT18.44600 BTN
250 KZT46.11500 BTN
500 KZT92.23000 BTN
1000 KZT184.46000 BTN
2000 KZT368.92000 BTN
5000 KZT922.30000 BTN
10000 KZT1,844.60000 BTN