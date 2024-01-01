1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BTN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
5,371.23 kzt

1.000 BTN = 5.371 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5.37123 KZT
5 BTN26.85615 KZT
10 BTN53.71230 KZT
20 BTN107.42460 KZT
50 BTN268.56150 KZT
100 BTN537.12300 KZT
250 BTN1,342.80750 KZT
500 BTN2,685.61500 KZT
1000 BTN5,371.23000 KZT
2000 BTN10,742.46000 KZT
5000 BTN26,856.15000 KZT
10000 BTN53,712.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0.18618 BTN
5 KZT0.93089 BTN
10 KZT1.86177 BTN
20 KZT3.72354 BTN
50 KZT9.30885 BTN
100 KZT18.61770 BTN
250 KZT46.54425 BTN
500 KZT93.08850 BTN
1000 KZT186.17700 BTN
2000 KZT372.35400 BTN
5000 KZT930.88500 BTN
10000 KZT1,861.77000 BTN