Bhutanese ngultrums to South Korean wons today

Convert BTN to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
16,221 krw

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₩16.22 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.600616.6823
Low16.221516.1430
Average16.515216.4848
Change-1.99%-0.22%
View full history

1 BTN to KRW stats

The performance of BTN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6006 and a 30 day low of 16.2215. This means the 30 day average was 16.5152. The change for BTN to KRW was -1.99.

The performance of BTN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.6823 and a 90 day low of 16.1430. This means the 90 day average was 16.4848. The change for BTN to KRW was -0.22.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South Korean Won
1 BTN16.22150 KRW
5 BTN81.10750 KRW
10 BTN162.21500 KRW
20 BTN324.43000 KRW
50 BTN811.07500 KRW
100 BTN1,622.15000 KRW
250 BTN4,055.37500 KRW
500 BTN8,110.75000 KRW
1000 BTN16,221.50000 KRW
2000 BTN32,443.00000 KRW
5000 BTN81,107.50000 KRW
10000 BTN162,215.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KRW0.06165 BTN
5 KRW0.30823 BTN
10 KRW0.61647 BTN
20 KRW1.23294 BTN
50 KRW3.08234 BTN
100 KRW6.16468 BTN
250 KRW15.41170 BTN
500 KRW30.82340 BTN
1000 KRW61.64680 BTN
2000 KRW123.29360 BTN
5000 KRW308.23400 BTN
10000 KRW616.46800 BTN
20000 KRW1,232.93600 BTN
30000 KRW1,849.40400 BTN
40000 KRW2,465.87200 BTN
50000 KRW3,082.34000 BTN