Bhutanese ngultrums to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert BTN to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,452 vuv

Nu.1.000 BTN = VT1.452 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.45621.4562
Low1.43091.4309
Average1.44121.4434
Change1.14%-0.11%
View full history

1 BTN to VUV stats

The performance of BTN to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4562 and a 30 day low of 1.4309. This means the 30 day average was 1.4412. The change for BTN to VUV was 1.14.

The performance of BTN to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4562 and a 90 day low of 1.4309. This means the 90 day average was 1.4434. The change for BTN to VUV was -0.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BTN1.45192 VUV
5 BTN7.25960 VUV
10 BTN14.51920 VUV
20 BTN29.03840 VUV
50 BTN72.59600 VUV
100 BTN145.19200 VUV
250 BTN362.98000 VUV
500 BTN725.96000 VUV
1000 BTN1,451.92000 VUV
2000 BTN2,903.84000 VUV
5000 BTN7,259.60000 VUV
10000 BTN14,519.20000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 VUV0.68874 BTN
5 VUV3.44371 BTN
10 VUV6.88742 BTN
20 VUV13.77484 BTN
50 VUV34.43710 BTN
100 VUV68.87420 BTN
250 VUV172.18550 BTN
500 VUV344.37100 BTN
1000 VUV688.74200 BTN
2000 VUV1,377.48400 BTN
5000 VUV3,443.71000 BTN
10000 VUV6,887.42000 BTN