1,000 btn
83.86 hrk

Nu.1.000 BTN = kn0.08386 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
BTN to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0845
Low0.08380.0838
Average0.08400.0841
Change-0.32%-0.40%
1 BTN to HRK stats

The performance of BTN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0838. This means the 30 day average was 0.0840. The change for BTN to HRK was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0845 and a 90 day low of 0.0838. This means the 90 day average was 0.0841. The change for BTN to HRK was -0.40.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08386 HRK
5 BTN0.41929 HRK
10 BTN0.83858 HRK
20 BTN1.67717 HRK
50 BTN4.19292 HRK
100 BTN8.38583 HRK
250 BTN20.96458 HRK
500 BTN41.92915 HRK
1000 BTN83.85830 HRK
2000 BTN167.71660 HRK
5000 BTN419.29150 HRK
10000 BTN838.58300 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK11.92490 BTN
5 HRK59.62450 BTN
10 HRK119.24900 BTN
20 HRK238.49800 BTN
50 HRK596.24500 BTN
100 HRK1,192.49000 BTN
250 HRK2,981.22500 BTN
500 HRK5,962.45000 BTN
1000 HRK11,924.90000 BTN
2000 HRK23,849.80000 BTN
5000 HRK59,624.50000 BTN
10000 HRK119,249.00000 BTN