50 btn
4.20 hrk

1.000 BTN = 0.08407 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08407 HRK
5 BTN0.42036 HRK
10 BTN0.84072 HRK
20 BTN1.68144 HRK
50 BTN4.20361 HRK
100 BTN8.40721 HRK
250 BTN21.01802 HRK
500 BTN42.03605 HRK
1000 BTN84.07210 HRK
2000 BTN168.14420 HRK
5000 BTN420.36050 HRK
10000 BTN840.72100 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK11.89450 BTN
5 HRK59.47250 BTN
10 HRK118.94500 BTN
20 HRK237.89000 BTN
50 HRK594.72500 BTN
100 HRK1,189.45000 BTN
250 HRK2,973.62500 BTN
500 HRK5,947.25000 BTN
1000 HRK11,894.50000 BTN
2000 HRK23,789.00000 BTN
5000 HRK59,472.50000 BTN
10000 HRK118,945.00000 BTN