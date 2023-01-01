Bhutanese ngultrums to Croatian kunas today

Convert BTN to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
84.62 hrk

1.00000 BTN = 0.08462 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.086690.45951.492061.674910.964718.765
1 GBP1.1432511.2423103.4211.705861.914911.1028921.4539
1 USD0.92030.804959183.251.373151.541430.887817.2695
1 INR0.01105470.009669170.01201210.01649430.01851560.01066430.207441

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08462 HRK
5 BTN0.42312 HRK
10 BTN0.84623 HRK
20 BTN1.69247 HRK
50 BTN4.23117 HRK
100 BTN8.46234 HRK
250 BTN21.15585 HRK
500 BTN42.31170 HRK
1000 BTN84.62340 HRK
2000 BTN169.24680 HRK
5000 BTN423.11700 HRK
10000 BTN846.23400 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK11.81710 BTN
5 HRK59.08550 BTN
10 HRK118.17100 BTN
20 HRK236.34200 BTN
50 HRK590.85500 BTN
100 HRK1181.71000 BTN
250 HRK2954.27500 BTN
500 HRK5908.55000 BTN
1000 HRK11817.10000 BTN
2000 HRK23634.20000 BTN
5000 HRK59085.50000 BTN
10000 HRK118171.00000 BTN