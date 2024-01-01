Bhutanese ngultrums to Croatian kunas today

1,000 btn
84.45 hrk

1.000 BTN = 0.08445 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08445 HRK
5 BTN0.42227 HRK
10 BTN0.84454 HRK
20 BTN1.68907 HRK
50 BTN4.22268 HRK
100 BTN8.44535 HRK
250 BTN21.11338 HRK
500 BTN42.22675 HRK
1000 BTN84.45350 HRK
2000 BTN168.90700 HRK
5000 BTN422.26750 HRK
10000 BTN844.53500 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK11.84080 BTN
5 HRK59.20400 BTN
10 HRK118.40800 BTN
20 HRK236.81600 BTN
50 HRK592.04000 BTN
100 HRK1,184.08000 BTN
250 HRK2,960.20000 BTN
500 HRK5,920.40000 BTN
1000 HRK11,840.80000 BTN
2000 HRK23,681.60000 BTN
5000 HRK59,204.00000 BTN
10000 HRK118,408.00000 BTN