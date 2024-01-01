10 thousand Croatian kunas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert HRK to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 hrk
119,596 btn

kn1.000 HRK = Nu.11.96 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 HRK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.965211.9652
Low11.927711.8672
Average11.947111.9155
Change0.27%0.76%
1 HRK to BTN stats

The performance of HRK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9652 and a 30 day low of 11.9277. This means the 30 day average was 11.9471. The change for HRK to BTN was 0.27.

The performance of HRK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9652 and a 90 day low of 11.8672. This means the 90 day average was 11.9155. The change for HRK to BTN was 0.76.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK11.95960 BTN
5 HRK59.79800 BTN
10 HRK119.59600 BTN
20 HRK239.19200 BTN
50 HRK597.98000 BTN
100 HRK1,195.96000 BTN
250 HRK2,989.90000 BTN
500 HRK5,979.80000 BTN
1000 HRK11,959.60000 BTN
2000 HRK23,919.20000 BTN
5000 HRK59,798.00000 BTN
10000 HRK119,596.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08361 HRK
5 BTN0.41807 HRK
10 BTN0.83615 HRK
20 BTN1.67230 HRK
50 BTN4.18074 HRK
100 BTN8.36148 HRK
250 BTN20.90370 HRK
500 BTN41.80740 HRK
1000 BTN83.61480 HRK
2000 BTN167.22960 HRK
5000 BTN418.07400 HRK
10000 BTN836.14800 HRK