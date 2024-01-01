Bhutanese ngultrums to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BTN to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
99.08 sbd

Nu.1.000 BTN = SI$0.09908 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09980.1012
Low0.09820.0982
Average0.09900.0993
Change-0.56%-2.05%
View full history

1 BTN to SBD stats

The performance of BTN to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0998 and a 30 day low of 0.0982. This means the 30 day average was 0.0990. The change for BTN to SBD was -0.56.

The performance of BTN to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1012 and a 90 day low of 0.0982. This means the 90 day average was 0.0993. The change for BTN to SBD was -2.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.09908 SBD
5 BTN0.49542 SBD
10 BTN0.99084 SBD
20 BTN1.98168 SBD
50 BTN4.95420 SBD
100 BTN9.90840 SBD
250 BTN24.77100 SBD
500 BTN49.54200 SBD
1000 BTN99.08400 SBD
2000 BTN198.16800 SBD
5000 BTN495.42000 SBD
10000 BTN990.84000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SBD10.09240 BTN
5 SBD50.46200 BTN
10 SBD100.92400 BTN
20 SBD201.84800 BTN
50 SBD504.62000 BTN
100 SBD1,009.24000 BTN
250 SBD2,523.10000 BTN
500 SBD5,046.20000 BTN
1000 SBD10,092.40000 BTN
2000 SBD20,184.80000 BTN
5000 SBD50,462.00000 BTN
10000 SBD100,924.00000 BTN