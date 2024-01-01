Bhutanese ngultrums to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BTN to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
98.38 sbd

1.000 BTN = 0.09838 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1671.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5961.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1761.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.09838 SBD
5 BTN0.49192 SBD
10 BTN0.98385 SBD
20 BTN1.96770 SBD
50 BTN4.91924 SBD
100 BTN9.83848 SBD
250 BTN24.59620 SBD
500 BTN49.19240 SBD
1000 BTN98.38480 SBD
2000 BTN196.76960 SBD
5000 BTN491.92400 SBD
10000 BTN983.84800 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SBD10.16420 BTN
5 SBD50.82100 BTN
10 SBD101.64200 BTN
20 SBD203.28400 BTN
50 SBD508.21000 BTN
100 SBD1,016.42000 BTN
250 SBD2,541.05000 BTN
500 SBD5,082.10000 BTN
1000 SBD10,164.20000 BTN
2000 SBD20,328.40000 BTN
5000 SBD50,821.00000 BTN
10000 SBD101,642.00000 BTN