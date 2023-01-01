Bhutanese ngultrums to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BTN to SBD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
101.84 sbd

1.00000 BTN = 0.10184 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0873590.51261.493151.674390.964818.7606
1 GBP1.1432511.243103.4691.706891.914071.1030121.4461
1 USD0.919650.804505183.24151.37321.539880.8872517.2535
1 INR0.01104820.009664710.012013210.01649660.0184990.01065870.20727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.10184 SBD
5 BTN0.50918 SBD
10 BTN1.01836 SBD
20 BTN2.03672 SBD
50 BTN5.09180 SBD
100 BTN10.18360 SBD
250 BTN25.45900 SBD
500 BTN50.91800 SBD
1000 BTN101.83600 SBD
2000 BTN203.67200 SBD
5000 BTN509.18000 SBD
10000 BTN1018.36000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SBD9.81967 BTN
5 SBD49.09835 BTN
10 SBD98.19670 BTN
20 SBD196.39340 BTN
50 SBD490.98350 BTN
100 SBD981.96700 BTN
250 SBD2454.91750 BTN
500 SBD4909.83500 BTN
1000 SBD9819.67000 BTN
2000 SBD19639.34000 BTN
5000 SBD49098.35000 BTN
10000 SBD98196.70000 BTN