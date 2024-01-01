Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BTN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,008.12 kgs

Nu.1.000 BTN = Лв1.008 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03131.0638
Low1.00671.0067
Average1.01931.0404
Change-2.24%-5.23%
1 BTN to KGS stats

The performance of BTN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0313 and a 30 day low of 1.0067. This means the 30 day average was 1.0193. The change for BTN to KGS was -2.24.

The performance of BTN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0638 and a 90 day low of 1.0067. This means the 90 day average was 1.0404. The change for BTN to KGS was -5.23.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.00812 KGS
5 BTN5.04060 KGS
10 BTN10.08120 KGS
20 BTN20.16240 KGS
50 BTN50.40600 KGS
100 BTN100.81200 KGS
250 BTN252.03000 KGS
500 BTN504.06000 KGS
1000 BTN1,008.12000 KGS
2000 BTN2,016.24000 KGS
5000 BTN5,040.60000 KGS
10000 BTN10,081.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.99194 BTN
5 KGS4.95972 BTN
10 KGS9.91943 BTN
20 KGS19.83886 BTN
50 KGS49.59715 BTN
100 KGS99.19430 BTN
250 KGS247.98575 BTN
500 KGS495.97150 BTN
1000 KGS991.94300 BTN
2000 KGS1,983.88600 BTN
5000 KGS4,959.71500 BTN
10000 KGS9,919.43000 BTN