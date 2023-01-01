Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BTN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,073.09 kgs

1.00000 BTN = 1.07309 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.07309 KGS
5 BTN5.36545 KGS
10 BTN10.73090 KGS
20 BTN21.46180 KGS
50 BTN53.65450 KGS
100 BTN107.30900 KGS
250 BTN268.27250 KGS
500 BTN536.54500 KGS
1000 BTN1073.09000 KGS
2000 BTN2146.18000 KGS
5000 BTN5365.45000 KGS
10000 BTN10730.90000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.93189 BTN
5 KGS4.65944 BTN
10 KGS9.31888 BTN
20 KGS18.63776 BTN
50 KGS46.59440 BTN
100 KGS93.18880 BTN
250 KGS232.97200 BTN
500 KGS465.94400 BTN
1000 KGS931.88800 BTN
2000 KGS1863.77600 BTN
5000 KGS4659.44000 BTN
10000 KGS9318.88000 BTN