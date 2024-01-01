Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BTN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,076.39 kgs

1.000 BTN = 1.076 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Wise

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.07639 KGS
5 BTN5.38195 KGS
10 BTN10.76390 KGS
20 BTN21.52780 KGS
50 BTN53.81950 KGS
100 BTN107.63900 KGS
250 BTN269.09750 KGS
500 BTN538.19500 KGS
1000 BTN1,076.39000 KGS
2000 BTN2,152.78000 KGS
5000 BTN5,381.95000 KGS
10000 BTN10,763.90000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.92903 BTN
5 KGS4.64517 BTN
10 KGS9.29034 BTN
20 KGS18.58068 BTN
50 KGS46.45170 BTN
100 KGS92.90340 BTN
250 KGS232.25850 BTN
500 KGS464.51700 BTN
1000 KGS929.03400 BTN
2000 KGS1,858.06800 BTN
5000 KGS4,645.17000 BTN
10000 KGS9,290.34000 BTN