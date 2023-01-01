1 Kyrgystani som to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KGS to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
0.93 btn

1.00000 KGS = 0.93352 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7857931.333951.479730.9112583.10693.67250.8609
1 GBP1.272611.697581.88311.15965105.7624.673621.09561
1 CAD0.7496530.58907211.109280.68308762.30142.75310.645377
1 AUD0.67580.5310390.90148310.61579156.16362.481880.581796

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.93352 BTN
5 KGS4.66758 BTN
10 KGS9.33517 BTN
20 KGS18.67034 BTN
50 KGS46.67585 BTN
100 KGS93.35170 BTN
250 KGS233.37925 BTN
500 KGS466.75850 BTN
1000 KGS933.51700 BTN
2000 KGS1867.03400 BTN
5000 KGS4667.58500 BTN
10000 KGS9335.17000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.07122 KGS
5 BTN5.35610 KGS
10 BTN10.71220 KGS
20 BTN21.42440 KGS
50 BTN53.56100 KGS
100 BTN107.12200 KGS
250 BTN267.80500 KGS
500 BTN535.61000 KGS
1000 BTN1071.22000 KGS
2000 BTN2142.44000 KGS
5000 BTN5356.10000 KGS
10000 BTN10712.20000 KGS