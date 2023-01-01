10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BTN to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
10,716.00 kgs

1.00000 BTN = 1.07160 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1.07160 KGS
5 BTN5.35800 KGS
10 BTN10.71600 KGS
20 BTN21.43200 KGS
50 BTN53.58000 KGS
100 BTN107.16000 KGS
250 BTN267.90000 KGS
500 BTN535.80000 KGS
1000 BTN1071.60000 KGS
2000 BTN2143.20000 KGS
5000 BTN5358.00000 KGS
10000 BTN10716.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0.93319 BTN
5 KGS4.66593 BTN
10 KGS9.33185 BTN
20 KGS18.66370 BTN
50 KGS46.65925 BTN
100 KGS93.31850 BTN
250 KGS233.29625 BTN
500 KGS466.59250 BTN
1000 KGS933.18500 BTN
2000 KGS1866.37000 BTN
5000 KGS4665.92500 BTN
10000 KGS9331.85000 BTN