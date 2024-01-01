Bhutanese ngultrums to Qatari rials today

Convert BTN to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
43.56 qar

Nu.1.000 BTN = QR0.04356 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04370.0439
Low0.04350.0435
Average0.04360.0437
Change-0.30%-0.40%
1 BTN to QAR stats

The performance of BTN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0437 and a 30 day low of 0.0435. This means the 30 day average was 0.0436. The change for BTN to QAR was -0.30.

The performance of BTN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0439 and a 90 day low of 0.0435. This means the 90 day average was 0.0437. The change for BTN to QAR was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Qatari Rial
1 BTN0.04356 QAR
5 BTN0.21779 QAR
10 BTN0.43558 QAR
20 BTN0.87117 QAR
50 BTN2.17792 QAR
100 BTN4.35583 QAR
250 BTN10.88958 QAR
500 BTN21.77915 QAR
1000 BTN43.55830 QAR
2000 BTN87.11660 QAR
5000 BTN217.79150 QAR
10000 BTN435.58300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 QAR22.95770 BTN
5 QAR114.78850 BTN
10 QAR229.57700 BTN
20 QAR459.15400 BTN
50 QAR1,147.88500 BTN
100 QAR2,295.77000 BTN
250 QAR5,739.42500 BTN
500 QAR11,478.85000 BTN
1000 QAR22,957.70000 BTN
2000 QAR45,915.40000 BTN
5000 QAR114,788.50000 BTN
10000 QAR229,577.00000 BTN