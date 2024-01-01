Bhutanese ngultrums to Qatari rials today

Convert BTN to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
43.85 qar

1.000 BTN = 0.04385 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Qatari Rial
1 BTN0.04385 QAR
5 BTN0.21923 QAR
10 BTN0.43847 QAR
20 BTN0.87693 QAR
50 BTN2.19233 QAR
100 BTN4.38465 QAR
250 BTN10.96163 QAR
500 BTN21.92325 QAR
1000 BTN43.84650 QAR
2000 BTN87.69300 QAR
5000 BTN219.23250 QAR
10000 BTN438.46500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 QAR22.80680 BTN
5 QAR114.03400 BTN
10 QAR228.06800 BTN
20 QAR456.13600 BTN
50 QAR1,140.34000 BTN
100 QAR2,280.68000 BTN
250 QAR5,701.70000 BTN
500 QAR11,403.40000 BTN
1000 QAR22,806.80000 BTN
2000 QAR45,613.60000 BTN
5000 QAR114,034.00000 BTN
10000 QAR228,068.00000 BTN