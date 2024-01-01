1 thousand Qatari rials to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert QAR to BTN

1,000 qar
22,785.40 btn

1.00000 QAR = 22.78540 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.03091.35045278.970.7948180.928951521.931.53257
1 INR0.012043710.01626443.359830.009572550.011187318.32970.0184578
1 CAD0.74049461.48391206.5760.5885580.687841126.981.13486
1 PKR0.003584610.2976340.0048408410.002849120.003329725.455530.00549366

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 QAR22.78540 BTN
5 QAR113.92700 BTN
10 QAR227.85400 BTN
20 QAR455.70800 BTN
50 QAR1139.27000 BTN
100 QAR2278.54000 BTN
250 QAR5696.35000 BTN
500 QAR11392.70000 BTN
1000 QAR22785.40000 BTN
2000 QAR45570.80000 BTN
5000 QAR113927.00000 BTN
10000 QAR227854.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Qatari Rial
1 BTN0.04389 QAR
5 BTN0.21944 QAR
10 BTN0.43888 QAR
20 BTN0.87776 QAR
50 BTN2.19439 QAR
100 BTN4.38878 QAR
250 BTN10.97195 QAR
500 BTN21.94390 QAR
1000 BTN43.88780 QAR
2000 BTN87.77560 QAR
5000 BTN219.43900 QAR
10000 BTN438.87800 QAR