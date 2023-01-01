1 thousand Qatari rials to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert QAR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
22,849.80 btn

1.00000 QAR = 22.84980 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

How to convert Qatari rials to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 QAR22.84980 BTN
5 QAR114.24900 BTN
10 QAR228.49800 BTN
20 QAR456.99600 BTN
50 QAR1142.49000 BTN
100 QAR2284.98000 BTN
250 QAR5712.45000 BTN
500 QAR11424.90000 BTN
1000 QAR22849.80000 BTN
2000 QAR45699.60000 BTN
5000 QAR114249.00000 BTN
10000 QAR228498.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Qatari Rial
1 BTN0.04376 QAR
5 BTN0.21882 QAR
10 BTN0.43764 QAR
20 BTN0.87528 QAR
50 BTN2.18820 QAR
100 BTN4.37640 QAR
250 BTN10.94100 QAR
500 BTN21.88200 QAR
1000 BTN43.76400 QAR
2000 BTN87.52800 QAR
5000 BTN218.82000 QAR
10000 BTN437.64000 QAR