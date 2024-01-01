Bhutanese ngultrums to CFP francs today

Convert BTN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,312 xpf

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₣1.312 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32811.3363
Low1.30821.3082
Average1.31571.3230
Change-1.19%-1.61%
View full history

1 BTN to XPF stats

The performance of BTN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3281 and a 30 day low of 1.3082. This means the 30 day average was 1.3157. The change for BTN to XPF was -1.19.

The performance of BTN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3363 and a 90 day low of 1.3082. This means the 90 day average was 1.3230. The change for BTN to XPF was -1.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.31234 XPF
5 BTN6.56170 XPF
10 BTN13.12340 XPF
20 BTN26.24680 XPF
50 BTN65.61700 XPF
100 BTN131.23400 XPF
250 BTN328.08500 XPF
500 BTN656.17000 XPF
1000 BTN1,312.34000 XPF
2000 BTN2,624.68000 XPF
5000 BTN6,561.70000 XPF
10000 BTN13,123.40000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.76200 BTN
5 XPF3.80999 BTN
10 XPF7.61998 BTN
20 XPF15.23996 BTN
50 XPF38.09990 BTN
100 XPF76.19980 BTN
250 XPF190.49950 BTN
500 XPF380.99900 BTN
1000 XPF761.99800 BTN
2000 XPF1,523.99600 BTN
5000 XPF3,809.99000 BTN
10000 XPF7,619.98000 BTN