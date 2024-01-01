Bhutanese ngultrums to CFP francs today

1,000 btn
1,319 xpf

1.000 BTN = 1.319 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.31946 XPF
5 BTN6.59730 XPF
10 BTN13.19460 XPF
20 BTN26.38920 XPF
50 BTN65.97300 XPF
100 BTN131.94600 XPF
250 BTN329.86500 XPF
500 BTN659.73000 XPF
1000 BTN1,319.46000 XPF
2000 BTN2,638.92000 XPF
5000 BTN6,597.30000 XPF
10000 BTN13,194.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.75788 BTN
5 XPF3.78942 BTN
10 XPF7.57883 BTN
20 XPF15.15766 BTN
50 XPF37.89415 BTN
100 XPF75.78830 BTN
250 XPF189.47075 BTN
500 XPF378.94150 BTN
1000 XPF757.88300 BTN
2000 XPF1,515.76600 BTN
5000 XPF3,789.41500 BTN
10000 XPF7,578.83000 BTN