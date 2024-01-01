Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals today

Convert BTN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
44.83 sar

Nu.1.000 BTN = SR0.04483 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04500.0452
Low0.04480.0448
Average0.04490.0449
Change-0.26%-0.32%
View full history

1 BTN to SAR stats

The performance of BTN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0450 and a 30 day low of 0.0448. This means the 30 day average was 0.0449. The change for BTN to SAR was -0.26.

The performance of BTN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0452 and a 90 day low of 0.0448. This means the 90 day average was 0.0449. The change for BTN to SAR was -0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saudi Riyal
1 BTN0.04483 SAR
5 BTN0.22416 SAR
10 BTN0.44832 SAR
20 BTN0.89663 SAR
50 BTN2.24158 SAR
100 BTN4.48316 SAR
250 BTN11.20790 SAR
500 BTN22.41580 SAR
1000 BTN44.83160 SAR
2000 BTN89.66320 SAR
5000 BTN224.15800 SAR
10000 BTN448.31600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SAR22.30570 BTN
5 SAR111.52850 BTN
10 SAR223.05700 BTN
20 SAR446.11400 BTN
50 SAR1,115.28500 BTN
100 SAR2,230.57000 BTN
250 SAR5,576.42500 BTN
500 SAR11,152.85000 BTN
1000 SAR22,305.70000 BTN
2000 SAR44,611.40000 BTN
5000 SAR111,528.50000 BTN
10000 SAR223,057.00000 BTN