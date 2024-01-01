1 Saudi riyal to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert SAR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 sar
22.12 btn

1.00000 SAR = 22.11690 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9473279.051.347350.9252556.03521.523580.79255
1 INR0.012055813.364180.01624340.01115510.6755520.0183680.00955486
1 PKR0.003583590.29724910.004828350.003315830.2008070.005459870.00284017
1 CAD0.74219861.5633207.1110.68674341.58921.13080.588229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SAR22.11690 BTN
5 SAR110.58450 BTN
10 SAR221.16900 BTN
20 SAR442.33800 BTN
50 SAR1105.84500 BTN
100 SAR2211.69000 BTN
250 SAR5529.22500 BTN
500 SAR11058.45000 BTN
1000 SAR22116.90000 BTN
2000 SAR44233.80000 BTN
5000 SAR110584.50000 BTN
10000 SAR221169.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saudi Riyal
1 BTN0.04521 SAR
5 BTN0.22607 SAR
10 BTN0.45214 SAR
20 BTN0.90429 SAR
50 BTN2.26071 SAR
100 BTN4.52143 SAR
250 BTN11.30358 SAR
500 BTN22.60715 SAR
1000 BTN45.21430 SAR
2000 BTN90.42860 SAR
5000 BTN226.07150 SAR
10000 BTN452.14300 SAR