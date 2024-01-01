Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals today

Convert BTN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
45.09 sar

1.000 BTN = 0.04509 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1671.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5961.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1761.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saudi Riyal
1 BTN0.04509 SAR
5 BTN0.22545 SAR
10 BTN0.45089 SAR
20 BTN0.90178 SAR
50 BTN2.25446 SAR
100 BTN4.50891 SAR
250 BTN11.27228 SAR
500 BTN22.54455 SAR
1000 BTN45.08910 SAR
2000 BTN90.17820 SAR
5000 BTN225.44550 SAR
10000 BTN450.89100 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SAR22.17830 BTN
5 SAR110.89150 BTN
10 SAR221.78300 BTN
20 SAR443.56600 BTN
50 SAR1,108.91500 BTN
100 SAR2,217.83000 BTN
250 SAR5,544.57500 BTN
500 SAR11,089.15000 BTN
1000 SAR22,178.30000 BTN
2000 SAR44,356.60000 BTN
5000 SAR110,891.50000 BTN
10000 SAR221,783.00000 BTN